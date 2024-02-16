Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,210,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,264,403 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 5.81% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,371,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 142,658 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. 11,015,321 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

