Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 74 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 12.7% during the third quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 2,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 25.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 13,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,992 shares of company stock worth $70,256,533. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $350.87. 112,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $352.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.99 and its 200-day moving average is $291.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.