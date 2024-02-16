Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $49.59 Million Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXFFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,430,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,585,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 7.08% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,888,980,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 392.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 8,086.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.76. The company had a trading volume of 24,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,847. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $893.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $43.01.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

