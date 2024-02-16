SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.
SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:SITE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.80. 177,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,364. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.40. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $116.81 and a 52-week high of $176.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.66.
Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply
In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $1,653,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,061,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.
