Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.74 Billion Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,474,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,197,623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.7% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.47% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $3,736,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after buying an additional 16,797,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $569,628,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,861,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.16. 5,442,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,230,063. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.57. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $118.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.