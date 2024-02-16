Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 656,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,438,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth $482,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 273,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after buying an additional 36,799 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.09. 46,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,798. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $71.82 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

