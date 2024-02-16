Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $273.49 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,169,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,493,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 2.36% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.83. The stock had a trading volume of 455,110 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

