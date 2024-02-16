Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BEGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $18.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Bloom Energy traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 7827757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 106,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 23.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

