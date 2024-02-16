Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $18.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Bloom Energy traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 7827757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 106,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

