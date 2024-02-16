Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 856,123 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,196,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.81% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $2,504,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,113,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $338.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $316.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.61.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

