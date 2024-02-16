QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 88,521 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 88,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,323,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after acquiring an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,473,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,544,000 after purchasing an additional 167,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,093,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,122,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,911 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.82. 73,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,533. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $173.63 and a 52 week high of $231.53.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

