Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 39,221 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,221 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $17,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 114.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 113,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 60,581 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.07. 1,536,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,200,675. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

