VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Short Interest Update

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,920,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the January 15th total of 21,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.40. 2,406,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,896,332. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VICI Properties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $460,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in VICI Properties by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in VICI Properties by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.