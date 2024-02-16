Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Short Interest Down 14.6% in January

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 495,800 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the January 15th total of 580,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 169,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Valmont Industries Price Performance
Shares of VMI stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.41. The stock had a trading volume of 49,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,382. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $188.63 and a 12-month high of $335.60. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.
Valmont Industries Company Profile
Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.
Further Reading
