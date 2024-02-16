Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 7,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Shares of VTR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.33. 1,157,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.05. Ventas has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,636.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Ventas by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

