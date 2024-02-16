VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Update

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 55,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the third quarter worth $46,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 47,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 72.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,769 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the second quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 40.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the period.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC Energy Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VOC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 26,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,474. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18. VOC Energy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th.

(Get Free Report)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.