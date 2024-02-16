Short Interest in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Expands By 7.8%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 90,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VTEX Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE VTEX traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 102,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,208. VTEX has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29.

Get VTEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of VTEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTEX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in VTEX during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VTEX during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of VTEX by 1,707.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

About VTEX

(Get Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.