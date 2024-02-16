Short Interest in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Drops By 14.5%

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,340,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 24,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

USB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,441,881. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $48.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,224. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

