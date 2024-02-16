Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Short Interest Down 9.5% in January

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 6,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,645. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average of $60.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,974 shares of company stock worth $123,226. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

