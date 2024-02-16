LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:LYB traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.99. 570,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,333. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

