V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Short Interest Update

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,200 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the January 15th total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V2X

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVX. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V2X Price Performance

Shares of VVX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.38. The company had a trading volume of 15,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,093. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. V2X has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $56.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VVX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

