Prudential PLC Sells 21,989 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,435 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,989 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.19.

Applied Materials Stock Up 7.3 %

AMAT stock traded up $13.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.44. 7,999,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,627,800. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $206.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.48. The company has a market capitalization of $167.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

