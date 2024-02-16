Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys 6,434 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,472,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 34.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,738,000 after purchasing an additional 66,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 12.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,471,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,387,000 after purchasing an additional 488,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.01. The stock had a trading volume of 817,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,600. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average is $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.53.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

