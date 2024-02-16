CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,085,571 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $75,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.35. 2,396,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,241,756. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.