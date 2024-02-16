Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $423.43. 202,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,502. The firm has a market cap of $102.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $444.06 and a 200 day moving average of $441.12.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

