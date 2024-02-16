McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,011 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after purchasing an additional 485,066 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,235,380,000 after acquiring an additional 317,922 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,390,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,401,570,000 after acquiring an additional 237,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

MCD traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $290.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,272. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.10. The company has a market capitalization of $210.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

