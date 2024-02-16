CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 458,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 65,550 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in CSX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,993,185,000 after buying an additional 1,380,031 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 690,267 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Raymond James increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.99. 2,083,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,272,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average of $32.44. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.91%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

