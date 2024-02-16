Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,149 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $79,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 110,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 183,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.93.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,144.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,110 shares of company stock worth $5,990,991 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $386.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,927. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $380.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.57. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $396.35. The company has a market cap of $126.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

