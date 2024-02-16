Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,047 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70,302 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Target worth $31,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Target by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in Target by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $146.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.45 and its 200 day moving average is $127.81. The stock has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $177.29.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.