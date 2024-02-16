TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth $343,000. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at $10,979,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 219.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 16.3% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE TTE traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.44. The company had a trading volume of 66,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,908. The stock has a market cap of $158.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.31.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.57%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

