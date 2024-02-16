Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $69.46. The stock had a trading volume of 448,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.28. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,532 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, January 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

