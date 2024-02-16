Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $89.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VPG traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $35.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,206. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $478.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.25. Vishay Precision Group has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $45.69.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VPG shares. StockNews.com lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 962,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,193,000 after buying an additional 38,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after buying an additional 19,297 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 455,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,013,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 377,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 158,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.