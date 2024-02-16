Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of down 1.5% to up 0.5% yr/yr to ~$870-888 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.22 million. Crocs also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.05-12.50 EPS.

Crocs Stock Performance

Crocs stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Crocs has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. The company had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CROX

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,092 shares of company stock worth $1,485,514 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 245.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 90.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Crocs by 18.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.