Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $22.08 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $22,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 34.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 134.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 16.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of AON by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $314.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,087. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.63 and a 200-day moving average of $317.98. The company has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

