Prudential PLC Sells 42,659 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,659 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after buying an additional 25,268,032 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $345,861,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.00. 6,285,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,151,748. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $52.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

