Tejara Capital Ltd Purchases New Stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 96,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 886.7% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 40,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 475.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 56,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,302,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 47,599 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 122.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 515,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 283,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMRX stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,464. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

