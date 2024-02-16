QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $36.66 Million in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 341,090 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,657,000. D.R. Horton accounts for 0.6% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of D.R. Horton as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after purchasing an additional 480,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,953,000 after purchasing an additional 99,842 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $726,454,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

DHI traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.42. 704,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,833. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $157.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.46.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

