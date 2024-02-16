WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,887 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.84. 1,091,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,253,457. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.42. The company has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 750 shares of company stock worth $73,308 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

