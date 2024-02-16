Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $23.11 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after buying an additional 4,584,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after buying an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,878.0% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,806,000 after buying an additional 1,247,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.86. 491,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,760. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.99 and a 52-week high of $148.59. The stock has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.70 and its 200 day moving average is $126.39.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

