QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $83.97 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,974,000. Broadcom comprises about 1.5% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Trading Down 0.6 %
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,005.95.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
