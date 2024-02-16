QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $43.01 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 187,001 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $43,012,000. Visa makes up approximately 0.7% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,272 shares of company stock worth $23,395,328. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.55. 1,978,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,362,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $281.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

