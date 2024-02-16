QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 519,474 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,467,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Intel by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,404,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $715,773,000 after buying an additional 13,507,774 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,382,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,144,840. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27. The stock has a market cap of $184.89 billion, a PE ratio of 112.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

