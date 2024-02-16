QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $28,120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,761,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $788,518,000 after buying an additional 1,198,774 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $587.40. 2,003,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,774,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $597.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $509.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

