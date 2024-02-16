AIGH Capital Management LLC Invests $6.49 Million in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,287,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,491,000. Ouster accounts for about 3.1% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.26% of Ouster as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ouster by 8.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ouster by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ouster by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ouster by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ouster by 39.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ouster alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Ouster from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $52,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 163,089 shares in the company, valued at $854,586.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,255 shares of company stock valued at $54,982. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Stock Performance

Shares of OUST stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. 181,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Ouster, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50.

About Ouster

(Free Report)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.