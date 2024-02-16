Tejara Capital Ltd Sells 49,525 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Tejara Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,525 shares during the quarter. The GEO Group accounts for about 2.5% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tejara Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of The GEO Group worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 356,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 111,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEO traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.34. 2,160,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,724. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $608.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

