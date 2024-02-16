Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Tejara Capital Ltd

Tejara Capital Ltd lessened its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 185,850 shares during the period. Cameco comprises 5.5% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after buying an additional 441,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cameco by 6.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,926,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,341,000 after acquiring an additional 493,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cameco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,266,000 after acquiring an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.30. 1,547,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,675,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

