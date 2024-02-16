Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,912 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $4,198,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 127,976 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after buying an additional 32,941 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. increased its position in DexCom by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 224,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after buying an additional 93,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in DexCom by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the third quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.64.

Insider Activity

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,098 shares of company stock valued at $6,990,525 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,781. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.28. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

