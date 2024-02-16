Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.99 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 12,889,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 34,770,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $30,696.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 4,557 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $66,532.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,730 shares of company stock worth $3,486,809. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Snap by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Snap by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $3,216,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

