Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 1,404 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.64% of Cognex worth $46,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 29.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after acquiring an additional 80,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Cognex by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. 713,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.72. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $59.51.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

