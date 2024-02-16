Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $6.50-6.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.500-6.900 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.16. The stock had a trading volume of 279,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,430. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $91.89 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

Insider Activity at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total transaction of $131,431.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,559.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $742,826.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,132,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

Further Reading

