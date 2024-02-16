Short Interest in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Increases By 16.2%

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 836,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Taylor Morrison Home
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 2.3 %
TMHC traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.91. 190,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,598. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
Read More
