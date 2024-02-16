Short Interest in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Increases By 16.2%

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 836,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,871,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,871,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,443 shares of company stock worth $9,556,047. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 2.3 %

TMHC traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.91. 190,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,598. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

